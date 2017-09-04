How to use iOS Maps' indoor maps and lane guidance

With every new iOS release come several new features that Apple enthusiastically introduces during its annual WWDC event, while a plethora of smaller features go unmentioned. The introduction of iOS 11 followed suit, spotlighting major changes to Control Center and screen shots, new AirPod controls and Screen Recording. Less fanfare surrounded a multitude of other new features including the new Live Photos effects, Emergency SOS and the new scanner feature in Notes. Apple also quietly added several new features to its Maps app, bringing it more in line with Google's more popular version. Maps now includes layouts of major indoor areas like malls and airports, and also offers lane guidance while driving and shows the speed limit. Here's how to use the new features:

Indoor maps make life a whole lot easier when you are in an unfamiliar shopping mall or airport. No more standing in front of mall maps trying to memorize the locations of the stores you want to visit,

no more asking questions at info kiosks at airports. Now you can pull up all the info in Maps.

If you are in a mall or airport, simply zoom in to see the indoor map. This feature is in its early stages so may not cover your local airport/mall, but it has most major metropolitan venues. Once you've zoomed in, pull up the tab from the bottom to see more info. Tap the Shops button to see a directory of all the stores, Food for all the restaurants. Airports will have a Terminals button that will show you what airlines are in each terminal. If the mall/airport has multiple levels, there is a button to view them. Much appreciated lane guidance shows up automatically, letting you know where you should be on the highway in order to make your next move.

Another welcome addition to navigation, though it isn't technically a Maps feature, is the Do Not Disturb While Driving option, which will automatically silence incoming calls and messages and notify the sender that you are driving. These new features should help bring iPhone fans back into the fold, after Maps' less-than-stellar debut with iOS 6.