iPhone 8 event scheduled for Sept 12th

It's official. Apple on Thursday sent out invites to an upcoming event on September 12th at its new Cupertino campus. As the invite points out, this will be the first Apple keynote to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. The event will take place at 10:00 am (PST) and it will be live streamed on the official Apple Events page.

As usual the invitation does not provide any details about what Apple plans to discuss at the keynote, and there are no hints or taglines this year. The event will most likely center around the launch of the iPhone 8 and feature a few other new Apple products. Here's what is expected to be announced on Sept. 12th:

iPhone 8 - 2017 will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone which has earned the next-generation model the nickname the "Anniversary Phone" or "iPhone Edition." Apple is expected to celebrate the anniversary by unveiling a radical new design for the iPhone. The iPhone 8 will allegedly include an edge-to-edge display with no top or bottom bezels, Touch ID ore Home button. Touch ID will be replaced with facial recognition technology, and the Home button will be replaced with an iPad-like dock option and swipe controls. The display will also be OLED instead of LCD, and it will sport an all-glass body. Other possible features include an improved IP68 water resistance rating, wireless charging and a vertical rear camera for better AR functionality.

iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus - The iPhone 8 is expected to be the more expensive, bigger brother of this year's iPhone lineup, while the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will follow Apple's typical road map for next-generation devices. The iPhone 7s lineup is for Apple customers who want or need to upgrade their device but don't want to spend the extra money on the special edition iPhone 8. Rumored specs include Apple's next-generation processor, wireless charging, new color option and possible slight increase in size and weight.

Apple TV - A new Apple TV will launch with 4K support while Apple takes on a "renewed focus on the living room," according to Bloomberg. Apple will allegedly revamp its TV app, and begin highlighting more live content like news and sports. Apple has also invested $1 billion in original programing to compete with other streaming services such as Netflix.

Apple Watch - The Series 3 lineup of Apple wearables will now include an LTE option and ship with new eSIM.

Apple is expected to announce all these new products at 10:00 am (PST) on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.