Super Mario Run getting first major update with a new world

When Super Mario Run was released at the premium price of $9.99 for the full version, iOS fans were concerned that Nintendo would not add any new content. While there have been a few minor updates that have added different color Yoshis and other minor details, there hasn't been a major update that has added new levels or worlds since the game's initial release.

This is about the change as Nintendo announced this week it its planning a major update on September 29th. The update will bring a new level, world, unlockable character and more. Here's what we know so far:

Remix 10 -- The new Remix level does exactly what it name promises -- it remixes parts from existing levels to create new fast-paced levels that are played in quick succession. Players can collect rainbow medals to earn new items for their Mushroom Kingdom, and unlock a new character called Daisy by rescuing her in the Remix mode.

Daisy -- Players will be able to play as Daisy after unlocking her. She will have a new double jump move.

World Star -- This is a new world that can be unlocked after you complete the original 6 worlds. World Star will include 9 new levels, new enemies, new game mechanics and new coin challenges.

Music -- The update will add the ability to listen to your own music while playing.

Price -- The full version of the game will be available for half the price after the update is launched.

Super Mario Run is available for free on the Apple App Store. The full version of the game is availble as an $9.99 IAP, or you can wait until September 29 and buy it for $4.99.