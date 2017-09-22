How to get a $100 iTunes gift card for $85

You can save $15 on a $100 iTunes gift card on amazon.com. The card can be used to purchase apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and books through any Apple services and products, like your Apple TV or iPhone. Here's how to get a $100 iTunes gift card for only $85:

Go to Amazon Click the iTunes Gift Card. Select $100 from the Denomination drop box. Click "Add to Cart" and checkout

Once you receive the card, you can redeem it on any iOS device by following these steps:

Open the App Store App on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Scroll down until your see the Redeem button. Tap the "Redeem" button and enter your Apple ID Password if asked. From here you can use your built-in camera to scan the card or enter the card code manually.

Once your code is entered the balance of the card will be added to your iTunes account.

iTunes gift cards makes great presents for anyone who uses Apple products. As mentioned above, gift cards can be used to purchase a variety of services from iTunes and the App Store, including songs, television shows and games. All you need is a supported device and active iTunes account to use an Apple gift card. The $100 for $85 deals is also great for anyone who makes a lot of Apple purchases. The only downside is you have to wait for the physical card to be shipped in the mail, but Prime members will receive their card in 2-days.