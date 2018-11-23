How to get the latest Apple products on Amazon

The thaw in relations between Apple and Amazon continues, giving consumers more options when it comes to buying the latest Apple devices and hardware. Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Amazon now offers many of Apple's latest products. For anything not available on Amazon, Apple has already launched its official holiday gift guide.

Amazon Deals

Pricing is the same for most Apple products, with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Sometimes deals are available. Current deals include $100 off a brand new MacBook. Check pricing as sometimes Amazon will discount specific colors of the same product by $50 or more off regular cost. Note that discounts on Amazon can be short-lived, with items going back to regular price without warning.

Apple iPad on Amazon

The brand new 11-inch iPad Pro was just announced, and it's already for sale on Amazon. Those interested in the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro are also in luck, with the product now listed with the online retailer.

Apple Watch on Amazon

Apple computers on Amazon

When it comes to computers, the new MacBook Air and latest Mac mini can both be ordered on Amazon. Other Apple machines now sold by Amazon include the iMac and iMac Pro.

Apple iPhone on Amazon

The latest iPhones are not yet available via Amazon, and it's not clear whether Apple plans to sell the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max through the online retailer. Those looking to buy the iPhone X on Amazon can still find last year's smartphone for sale. Apple no longer offers the iPhone X.

