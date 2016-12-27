iPhone 7s to feature larger screen, dual-camera

Three iPhone models are set to arrive later in 2017 according to a report by Mac Otakara. Apple is expected to introduce a 5-inch iPhone 7s, expanding the available size choices beyond the current iPhone and iPhone Plus. This model would fall between the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch display sizes found on the latest devices.

Beyond a 5-inch screen, the iPhone 7s will also sport a dual-camera setup similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. Although one telephoto and one normal lens is expected, the lenses will be aligned vertically on the iPhone 7s. This would mark a departure from the horizontal setup found on the iPhone 7 Plus. The report did not specify whether the standard size iPhone 7s or the iPhone 7s Plus would include vertical dual-lens cameras.

Other next generation iPhone leaks have been inconclusive. For example, some have predicted Apple will launch a completely redesigned iPhone with a curved edge and wrap around OLED display. Other rumors have mentioned wireless charging. Both technologies may not be ready for prime time when it comes to Apple's high-volume manufacturing requirements.

In addition to the introduction of a vertical dual-lens camera design, several other camera upgrades are expected. While some analysts have indicated the iPhone 7s will include a glass back, other sources say the next iPhone will retain the metallic iPhone 7 design. In any case, final plans for the iPhone 7s will be sent to manufacturers early next year to plan for a September release date.