Hyperburner now free on the App Store

The high-speed space flier Hyperburner has gone free on the App Store. iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners can save a cool $2.99 and enjoy the 4.5-star rated game for iOS. Hyperburner takes players through increasingly dangerous courses with a sci-fi twist.

The game can be controlled in portrait or landscape mode, with smooth and responsive free-steering. Touch Arcade explains that Hyperburner "really nails the feeling of being in control of an escaping spaceship in a sci-fi movie."

Developer Patrick Cook highlights these aspects of the game:

- Fast-paced gameplay, instant respawns.

- Master six unique zones each with five challenging stages.

- Test your skills against a list of high-speed endless-mode goals.

- Unlock better ships as you progress.

Hyperburner was first released in June 2016 and received a Pocketgamer Gold Award with the following praise, "From the amazing aesthetic to the perfect controls, everything about the game hums with the sort of quality that makes every second you spend with the game a joy."

Installing Hyperburner from iTunes requires 95 MB of storage space and iOS 8.0 or later.