iPhone 8 cases already available for pre-order

Accessory retailer MobileFun is already accepting pre-orders for iPhone 8 cases designed by the manufacturer Olixar. MobileFun told 9to5Mac that Olixar created the cases using “information and schematics they’ve acquired through their factories and contacts in the far east.”

If their contacts are correct, then the Olixar cases give us a glimpse of the upcoming form factor for the next-generation iPhone. Each case is designed to accommodate the slimmer bezels of the iPhone 8, and they all feature redesigned cutouts for the device's new camera, sensors and ports.

Olixar is accepting pre-orders for several iPhone 8 cases and a new screen protector. Each case comes with a 30 day money back guarantee, and will begin shipping in shipping in September when the iPhone 8 is expected to launch.

Many experts believe that the iPhone 8 will resemble the newly released 10.5-inch iPad Pro with slimmer bezels. The near bezel-less design will allow the iPhone 8 to sport a larger OLED display while remaining close the same physical size as the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 is also expected to sport a stainless steel and glass chassis, a 3D front-facing camera and wireless charging.