Kingdom Rush developer announces Iron Marines release date

It is no secret that we consider the Kingdom Rush series to be one of the best TD trilogies available for mobile devices. That's why we were very excited to hear that the game's developer, Ironhide Game Studio, has officially announced a release date for its latest title, Iron Marines.

Ironhide describes Iron Marines as a "real-time, dynamic and deep strategy game that will transport you to amazing and unknown planets." The new TD title puts players in charge of the Iron Marines, and 9 heroes with 8 special weapons and over 40 upgrades. Players can test their wit with 4 campaign missions across two different worlds and 10 special operations. The game also promises epic boss battles, an Impossible Mode, more than 50 achievements and more.

Iron Marines sounds like Kingdom Rush on steroids.

The game will be available on the App Store and Google Play on September 14. Android users will be able to pre-register through Google Play on August 17. All players will receive the mercenary Fate if they purchase Iron Marines within 48-hours of its release.

Here is a list of Iron Marines features and the official launch trailer:

Lead your troops in 14 campaign missions across two different worlds. Get ready to launch bold attacks, hold your ground, rescue civilians, hack supercomputers and all kind of heroic stuff. Each mission requires new tactics and actions to achieve victory. Have I mentioned fights against the tentacles of bizarre underwater creatures?

Test your wit on 10 Special Operations with their own combat rules and no mercy at all. Each stage a challenge to remember, with scars to prove it. We dare you.

Unlock the Impossible Mode. Only for the most reckless of the dauntless. We double dare you.

Defeat massive and unique Bosses in epic battles. They are mean, they are really really huge and they are determined to crush you. Suit up, Marines!!

40+ Upgrades to improve your strategy and empower your units with defense drones, napalm rockets, ricocheting blasts and much more.

9 Heroes with outstanding powers at your command. Train them to their full awesomeness or annoy them at your own risk.

8 Special Weapons to unleash hell on your enemies and give your tactics even more depth. What’s better than a well placed missile? An orbital strike of 50 high explosive ones!

Complete any of our 50+ Achievements and claim your well deserved reward.

Find your fair challenge choosing your difficulty mode: Casual, Normal or Veteran. Don’t get cocky! Or Do! Your choice!

Pricing is unknown at this time, but Ironhide games normally range between $3 to $4.