Telltale releases first trailer for The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

Telltale on Sunday released the first trailer for the newest chapter in its popular Walking Dead series. A New Frontier explores the dire situation that brought newcomer Javier and his family together with Clementine. The two-episode arc also introduces some familiar faces from The Walking Dead universe to the game, and reveals more details about the New Frontier and their motivation.

Episode One: Ties that Bind Part I "will act as both a new beginning for players fresh to the series and unfamiliar with Clementine, as well as a continuation for players who have experienced Seasons One and Two," according to Telltale. New players will be able select a tailored new beginning for beginners, and previous players will be able to easily configure their original backstory and import past save files from various platforms. Telltale has also promised to release additional details about the new feature for veteran players later this week.

New and old players can also tune into Telltale's Twitch channel for a full past series retrospective. The live stream airs every day at 3:00 PT until December 18th.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Episode One: Ties that Bind Part I will be available for all the major platforms on Tuesday, December 20th. This includes iOS, Android, PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. More platforms will be announced at a later date.

Telltale's Walking Dead: The Game is available for free on the App Store with the option to purchase additional episodes as IAPs.