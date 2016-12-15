Super Mario Run released on App Store

For over nine years, iPhone fans have been anticipating Nintendo's entrance into the iOS game market. Today the company made history by releasing its first iOS game Super Mario Run on the App Store. The game follows Nintendo's social networking title Miitomo, which hit mobile devices earlier this year. Super Mario Run marks a dramatic turnaround for Nintendo and its recent declarations that it would only develop games for its own hardware platforms.

Super Mario Run can be played with one hand, thanks to its relatively simple game mechanics. Mario automatically runs forward, and tapping the screen makes him jump. Some obstacles and opponents are jumped automatically but Mario can do special tricks by tapping on the screen at the right time during a jump. Anyone familiar with the world of Super Mario Bros. will recognize the gameplay and characters.

Mario runs along while collecting coins in six worlds and 24 courses, all with the goal of saving Princess Peach from Bowser. There's also a multiplayer mode called Toad Rally, which lets players compete in a race to collect coins. Super Mario Run can be downloaded for free, however an in-app purchase option for $9.99 will unlock the full game. While the game requires 205 MB to download, additional data downloads ahead of gameplay will increase the total space needed.

Nintendo has previously announced it will release five mobile titles before the end of 2017. Games in the works include Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem, both of which are already available on the Nintendo 3DS. The company shocked Apple fans when developer Shigeru Miyamoto appeared on stage at the Apple iPhone 7 event.

Super Mario Run can be found free on the App Store and requires iOS 8.0 or later to install.