Hulu to support offline viewing in update

Hulu subscribers may have already noticed a big upgrade to their iPhone and iPad apps. The latest update has brought individual user profiles, making it easier to separate preferences for the whole family. Apple device owners will soon enjoy another added feature: downloadable content for offline viewing. The move comes hot on the heels of competitor Netflix, which has already implemented the feature for certain licensed movies and shows.

Hulu has been hard at work to make this possible behind the scenes, inking deals with content providers to lend its service with similar functionality. Dropping the requirement for an active data connection means that iOS users can grab shows and movies directly to their iPhone or iPad for later playback. For example, when Airplane Mode is enabled on a flight, subscribers can still enjoy screening their favorites.

When it comes to user profiles, each profile has its own history, watchlist and associated recommendations. Hulu profiles also make it possible to implement parental controls for kids' profiles, limiting explicit content and the like. While only one profile can stream content at a time, Hulu offers up to six individual profiles with the service.

Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins explained that the offline viewing feature would roll out "in the next few months" along with a complete overhaul of the Hulu user interface. Improvements will include the launch of a live streaming bundle targeted at cord-cutters who wish to quit traditional cable providers. Hulu has also secured the rights for Golden Girls, the legendary late-80s sitcom starring Bea Arthur and Betty White.