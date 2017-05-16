Pokémon Go encourages trainers to go outside and explore with Adventure Week

Niantic today announced Adventure Week will kick off on Thursday, May 18. Adventure Week is the latest Pokémon Go event celebrating the collective journey players have taken since the game was released in 2016. Players have walked more than 15.8 billion kilometers since Pokémon Go was launched, according to the Niantic blog .

"Back in December, we collectively walked past the equivalent distance of Earth to Pluto and now, we’re on a journey past the edge of the solar system! As of May 11, the Pokémon GO community has traveled more than 15.8 billion kilometers, and more adventures still await…"

Starting on May 18 Poké Balls will be 50% off in the in-game shops, and Buddy Pokémon will "find Candies four times as fast for the duration of the celebration." There will also be a new Explorer’s Hat available and Rock-type Pokémon will appear more often.

The event will begin at 1:00 P.M. PDT on May 18 and end on 1:00 P.M. PDT on May 25, 2017.

Trainers can share their adventures using the hashtag #PokemonGO on social media.

Pokémon Go is available for fee on the Apple App Store.