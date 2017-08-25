iOS App(s) of the Week: 3 helpful fantasy football apps

There are only a few preseason games left which means fantasy football is in full swing. Fantasy football owners all over the world are busy researching the best teams and sharpening their skills with mock drafts. As any good owner knows, your iOS device is one of your most important tools to draft a championship team, but it's only as good as the apps you have downloaded. Here are 3 apps to help you win your league and earn your well deserved bragging rights for 2018.

Fantasy Football Draft Dominator ($4.99) With advice from over 60 fantasy experts and its unique team rating system, the Footballguys' app always makes our yearly fantasy list. The Draft Dominator is more than a basic draft kit, it includes a variety of tools to help your prepare for your entire fantasy football season. The app also supports a variety of draft formats, including keeper and PPR. Other features inlcude iCloud support for syncing between devices, comprehensive dept charts, the ability to create player short lists for quick comparisons and more.

App Store Link

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet & Draft Kit ($2.99) If you're looking for a standard draft kit, Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet is an affordable option with all the tools you need to select a winning team. It includes custom cheat sheets for your draft, mock drafts, projected standings, daily team depth charts, season outlooks for individual players, custom player labels and more.

App Store Link

RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft Kit and News Center ($4.99, Free) RotoWire has a few fantasy football options available on the Apple App Store. There is the basic Draft Kit with cheat sheets and other necessary features for drafting your team, and the News Center app which is recommended for keeping yourself updated on the latest fantasy news. You don't win fantasy football championships by remaining stagnant during the season. Good owners know that they need to play the waiver wire and utilize weekly match-ups to get every possible advantage over their opponent each week. Keeping up with the latest fantasy news, injuries and other happenings around the league is the key to any successful fantasy season. The RotoWire news app is free to download with an option to purchase a subscription to the fantasy sport feed of your choice. RotoWire New Center is also a great option for owners who play in multiple fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit 2017 App Store Link

Fantasy News Center App Store Link

The 2017 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 7 with the Kansas City Chiefs vs the New England Patriots.