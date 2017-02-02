Nintendo reveals plans for iPhone games

Nintendo fans can look forward to two or three mobile titles per year from the Japanese company, following its successful release of Super Mario Run. Fire Emblem Heroes is slated to launch today on iOS and Android, with Animal Crossing coming later this year. Nintendo previously announced up to five mobile titles would be launched before the end of 2017, however this has been scaled back according to a recent statement by Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima.

This means that Nintendo may wait until 2018 to launch additional games for the iPhone and iPad. The company is currently working on an Android version of Super Mario Run, scheduled for a March release.

Fire Emblem Heroes

The release of Fire Emblem Heroes is scheduled for today, February 2, 2017. Both the iOS and Android versions are set for launch today, according to Nintendo. The latest installment of Fire Emblem features a completely new and original story, including "brand new art" and fresh voiceovers. The tactical RPG features a redesigned grid optimized for the iPhone, as well as touch screen controls to to streamline gameplay.

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing has been postponed until the next fiscal year, which in Nintendo's case means anytime after March 31. As a result, fans of the game may have to wait until April for further news. The popular game lets "players enjoy daily life in a village filled with friendly animals." It incorporates special holidays and the passing of time, where players must perform tasks such as simulated planting and fishing. Nintendo offers a variety of Animal Crossing amiibos for fans of the friendly animals.

Future Titles

While Super Mario Run has made a splash with 78 million downloads and over $50 million in sales, it's unclear where Nintendo is headed next with iOS development. Its plans have been closely held, with the focus on its upcoming Switch game console taking center stage. Over 100 titles are currently in development for the new platform, which hits shelves in March.

Once Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem Heroes join Miitomo and Super Mario Run in the App Store, Nintendo will offer a total of four iOS games. This is a dramatic turnaround from 2011, when former Nintendo head Satoru Iwata said the company would never consider making mobile titles for other platforms. The company now seeks to bridge the gap between mobile gaming and console sales, so fans can expect two or three new iPhone games per year.