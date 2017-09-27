Apple releases bug fixes with iOS 11.0.1

Just a week after the debut of iOS 11, Apple has released a minor update bringing the latest firmware version to iOS 11.0.1. For those with iOS 11 already installed, the update can be installed OTA (over the air) in just a few minutes directly from iOS settings. With the update coming so quickly after the initial release of iOS 11, is it important to install?

iPhone users depending on Exchange email will find the update indispensable, as many have had trouble sending email from Office 365, Outlook and Exchange Server accounts. Apple has even issued a support document detailing the problem, which results in the message "Cannot Send Mail. The message was rejected by the server." To fix this and regain the ability to send mail from affected accounts, iOS 11.0.1 must be installed.

Apple does not detail other bug fixes contained in iOS 11.0.1. In fact, the related support document does not list new security content in the release. The company only states that iOS 11.0.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for the iPhone and iPad.

On another note, Apple has acknowledged that a small number iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus owners are experiencing intermittent static or crackling in the earpiece of the device. The problem is widely believed to be a software issue, as it does not occur on every call, and it can be avoided by using headphones or speaker mode. Apple has promised a fix, which will soon be released as another iOS 11 update.