How do I add a promo code on Postmates?

Open the Postmates app Tap the person icon in the upper left hand corner. Scroll down and tap Promos and Credits. Enter your promo code and tap done.

Your promo code will be added after you place your order at checkout. Be sure to check to make sure it was deducted before finalizing your order.

Postmates sends a lot of promo codes to your listed email. Be sure to check the promotions or spam folders in your email and enter all promo codes before they expire.