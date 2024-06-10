Can I use Apple Intelligence on my iPhone?

Siri is significantly enhanced by Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 and later, improving its natural language understanding for more fluid and context-aware interactions. Apple Intelligence offers proactive assistance, predicting user needs and offering suggestions, while also ensuring user privacy by processing interactions on-device.

What iPhone models are compatible with Apple Intelligence?

iPhone 15 Pro or later

iPhone 15 Pro Max or later

Apple Intelligence requires the A17 processor or later. This means that Apple Intelligence can run on the following iPhone models:

These features also function on Apple Silicon devices, including the M1 processor and later.