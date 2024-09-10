Apple reveals iPhone 16 lineup with Camera Control

Apple’s September 9 "It’s Glowtime" event introduced the iPhone 16 lineup, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest models bring several upgrades across the board, with improved camera systems, enhanced processing power, and new customization options.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus retain a similar design to their predecessors but now feature vertically aligned rear cameras. This new arrangement enhances the ability to capture Spatial Photos, which can be viewed in 3D using Apple Vision Pro. Both models are powered by the new A18 chip, a 3nm processor that offers a 30% performance boost over the iPhone 15. The camera system includes a 48MP Fusion camera with 2x Telephoto zoom and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with improved low-light capabilities. The models come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, and are available in five colors: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black.

In addition to the faster processor and camera upgrades, both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus include customizable Action and Camera Control buttons. The Action Button allows quick access to specific functions like launching the camera, while the Camera Control button provides an intuitive way to take photos and zoom with just a light press. Third-party developers will be able to integrate Camera Control into their apps in the future. The iPhone 16 series also features larger batteries, though specific battery life improvements have not been disclosed. Pre-orders begin on September 13, with prices starting at $799 for the iPhone 16 and $899 for the iPhone 16 Plus, and shipping begins on September 20.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, meanwhile, offer larger displays and more advanced features. The Pro models feature a 6.3-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro and a 6.9-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max—the largest in iPhone history. These models feature ultra-thin borders and a titanium frame with a new blasted finish, available in Black, White, Natural, and Desert Titanium color options.

Both Pro models are powered by the A18 Pro chip, a 3nm processor with a 16-core Neural Engine and 6-core GPU, designed to handle faster machine learning tasks, hardware-accelerated ray tracing for gaming, and faster video encoding. The camera system includes a 48MP Fusion camera with zero shutter lag, 5x telephoto zoom, and 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision. The new Camera Control button in the Pro models provides haptic feedback and customizable gestures for fine-tuning shots.

Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven tools exclusive to the Pro models, simplifies daily tasks by allowing users to interact with language, images, and more across apps while ensuring privacy through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute. Siri has been redesigned for better language understanding, and Visual Intelligence lets users point their camera at objects to retrieve contextual information or perform tasks like scheduling events.

The Pro models also feature enhanced spatial audio capabilities, with improved microphones and an Audio Mix feature that separates background noise from speech during video recordings. The iPhone 16 Pro Max offers the best battery life in the series, with up to 33 hours of use. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 Pro models begin on September 13, starting at $999 for the iPhone 16 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with shipping commencing on September 20.