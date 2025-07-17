Why is the next iPhone software named iOS 26?

Since iOS 18, Apple has shifted to a year-based naming scheme for its operating systems, aligning version numbers with the upcoming calendar year. Rather than launching what would have been iOS 19, Apple jumped straight to iOS 26, reflecting the 2026 release cycle.

This change standardizes the naming across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. While it may seem unexpected, the adjustment simply rebrands the same annual release to match its support period. With the launch occurring in fall 2025, the “26” signifies the year ahead, not a skipped generation.