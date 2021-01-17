How to see who has access to your iPhone and iCloud

There are several ways to check if someone else has used your iPhone or has access to your iCloud account. If there's any reason to suspect that an unauthorized person has used your device, or if you need to make sure that nobody else has access to your iPhone, start here. Taking the steps below can determine whether or not anyone besides you can sign into your account, see your location, or browse your personal information.

Of course, you must change your Apple ID password and update your iPhone passcode immediately if you suspect your accounts have been compromised. Follow the steps below to see if anyone else has been using your iCloud account or iPhone without permission:

Check authorized devices on iCloud

Navigate to Settings -> Tap your name (Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases) Scroll down and check the list of authorized devices Tap a device and select Remove from Account to stop a device from using your iCloud account

Review who can see your location

Navigate to Settings -> Privacy -> Location Services Tap Share My Location Scroll down and review the contacts under Friends Tap a contact and choose Stop Sharing My Location to prevent that person from seeing the location of your iPhone You can also stop apps from tracking your location

Check Touch ID and Face ID settings

Navigate to Settings -> Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode) Enter your passcode Make sure you are familiar with any alternate appearance or fingerprints listed Tap Reset Face ID to remove an alternate appearance Or tap a fingerprint and choose Delete Fingerprint to limit access

Look for a Mobile Device Management profile

Navigate to Settings -> General Look for Profiles & Device Management There is no profile installed unless this option appears Tap Profiles & Device Management for more information on the company or employer with a profile installed on your device

Review your Apple ID security settings