How to turn off FaceTime on iPhone

iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners have been warned about a FaceTime bug that was recently discovered, which could affect privacy. In a nutshell, FaceTime callers can hear audio through your iOS device's microphone while it's ringing. The would-be eavesdropper has to follow a few steps to unlock the bug, however anyone receiving an incoming FaceTime call could be at risk, before the call is answered.

If you are looking for a full-proof way to avoid the FaceTime bug, the simplest thing to do is disable FaceTime. This can easily be reversed after Apple delivers an iOS update to fix the bug. Apple is expected to release a fix within days. In the meantime, each iOS device you wish to prevent from receiving incoming FaceTime calls must be switched off separately.

To switch off FaceTime and protect your privacy, follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings -> FaceTime Toggle FaceTime off by tapping the FaceTime switch When the FaceTime switch is OFF (grey slider) your device is not connected to FaceTime

Repeat this process to enable FaceTime, which will allow incoming FaceTime calls on your iOS device.