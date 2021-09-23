How to make iPhone require a passcode

The most secure way to protect personal information on an iPhone is with a strong passcode. While Face ID and Touch ID make it convenient to access devices on a daily basis, in some situations forcing a passcode requirement improves security. Forcing passcode entry is more difficult than invoking Face ID or Touch ID against the device owner's will.

Holding an iPhone up in front of someone's face can easily unlock the device. In similar fashion, all it takes is one fingerprint to render everything accessible from the iPhone home screen.

Depending on where your iPhone is being used, locations such as an airport, border crossing, or elsewhere while traveling may put your data at risk. To quickly force iOS to require a passcode only takes a simple button press. Locking the iPhone in this manner is also known as a "hard-lock".

Passcode lock with Face ID

Press and hold the side button and a volume button Optional: Tap Cancel to dismiss the power off slider, or power off iPhone now requires your passcode to unlock

Passcode lock with Touch ID

Press and hold the power button Optional: Tap Cancel to dismiss the power off slider, or power off iPhone now requires your passcode to unlock

Follow these steps to immediately require passcode entry on your iPhone: