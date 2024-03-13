Can I watch Apple Spatial Videos on the Meta Quest?

Yes, it's possible to watch Apple Spatial Videos on the Meta Quest 3. To do so, you'll need a few key things:

Meta Quest headset (like the Quest 3)

iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max (or later) to capture and upload the spatial videos

OS build v62 or later installed on your Quest

Meta Quest app installed on the iPhone Pro and linked to your headset

Once set up, open the Gallery tab in the Meta app and tap the Upload button to transfer Spatial Videos from the iPhone Pro to the Quest.

To play videos in the Quest, access them by launching the Files app on your Quest dashboard and selecting the Spatial Videos tab.