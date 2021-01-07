How to stop iPhone apps from tracking location

Location services on the iPhone is constantly collecting and tracking the position of your device anywhere in the world. For most people this provides an incredible level of convenience for everyday activities, such as looking at maps or connecting with friends and family. On the flip side, there can be a dark side for privacy when it comes to personal data being shared.

For anyone who is concerned about the sheer volume of location information that might be collected by apps on the iPhone, Apple provides various ways to limit and control the sharing of this personal data.

Follow these steps to reel in the privacy level of your location settings on iPhone: