iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence coming October 28

Apple is set to release iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 on Monday, October 28, ushering in the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features. These AI-driven capabilities were first teased at Apple's WWDC in June and will debut in beta with this update.

The initial rollout of Apple Intelligence includes several powerful tools, starting with AI-powered writing assistance that checks for grammar and spelling errors and even offers rewriting options to shift tone. Another standout is the new "Clean Up" feature in Photos, which can seamlessly remove unwanted objects from images. A revamped Siri will also arrive, featuring a glow animation to signal responsiveness, contextual understanding between commands, and "Type to Siri" for text-based requests.

In Messages and Mail, smart replies will provide quick, context-sensitive responses, while Apple Intelligence can also summarize emails and texts. Users can generate Memory Movies in Photos based on simple descriptions, with AI automatically selecting images and music to create a personalized memory.

Later updates will further expand Apple Intelligence capabilities. iOS 18.2, expected by December, will integrate ChatGPT with Siri, introduce AI image creation tools, and support new emoji generation through prompts. iOS 18.3, anticipated in early 2025, is expected to enhance Siri’s functionality, allowing for more complex commands and personalized responses based on users' calendars, emails, and contacts.

Apple Intelligence will initially be available only in U.S. English and for specific devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 models, and Apple silicon iPads and Macs. Users will need to join a waitlist through the Settings app for access, ensuring a smooth download process.

As Apple continues to refine these features, more updates and language support will follow throughout 2025, signaling a new era of AI integration across Apple’s ecosystem.