Are the AirPods Pro waterproof?

AirPods Pro are water resistant, with an IPX4 rating. This means they are rated to resist splashing water.

Sweating during a workout or a few drops of rain shouldn't be a problem for AirPods Pro. However, this does not mean they are completely waterproof. AirPods Pro are not designed for underwater use, or for water sports such as swimming.

The AirPods Pro charging case is not water resistant, and the AirPods Pro cannot be charged while wet. Apple warns users that water resistance may decrease over time as a result of normal wear.