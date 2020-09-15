How much is the Apple Watch SE?

Apple announced its first entry level smartwatch the Watch SE on September 15, 2020. The SE model was introduced alongside Apple's flagship model the Apple Watch Series 6. The SE includes the same large display as the Series 6, S5 dual-core SiP, cellular connectivity and other advanced features.
The Apple SE is available two sizes (40mm and 44mm), an aluminum case and different loop and band options. Here are the launch prices:
- 40mm Aluminum Case (different options)- $279
- 44mm Aluminum Case - (different options) $309
- 40mm Space Gray or Silver Aluminum Case with Braided Solo Loop - $329
- 44mm Space Gray or Silver Aluminum Case with Braided Solo Loop - $359
Apple is currently offering Apple Card monthly payment plans starting at $11.62/month and $13.70/month for both SE models.
Comments
