How much is the Apple Watch SE?

The Apple SE is available two sizes (40mm and 44mm), an aluminum case and different loop and band options. Here are the launch prices:

40mm Aluminum Case (different options)- $279

44mm Aluminum Case - (different options) $309

40mm Space Gray or Silver Aluminum Case with Braided Solo Loop - $329

44mm Space Gray or Silver Aluminum Case with Braided Solo Loop - $359

Apple is currently offering Apple Card monthly payment plans starting at $11.62/month and $13.70/month for both SE models.