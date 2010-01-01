Can I get 5G service on my carrier?

Expansion of 5G networks across the country is ongoing as wireless companies deploy the technology to iPhone customers.

To use 5G service, the following conditions must be met:

Requirements for 5G speeds

Wireless carrier support

5G network online in your local area

5G compatible smartphone (iPhone 12 or later)

Cellular data plan that offers 5G service

Currently the following carriers in the United States offer 5G connectivity:

US carriers with 5G support