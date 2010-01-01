Can I get 5G service on my carrier?

Does my wireless carrier support 5G? Does my cellular data plan support 5G?
Expansion of 5G networks across the country is ongoing as wireless companies deploy the technology to iPhone customers.
To use 5G service, the following conditions must be met:
Requirements for 5G speeds
- Wireless carrier support
- 5G network online in your local area
- 5G compatible smartphone (iPhone 12 or later)
- Cellular data plan that offers 5G service
Currently the following carriers in the United States offer 5G connectivity:
US carriers with 5G support
- Alaska GCI
- Altice Mobile
- AT&T
- Boost Mobile
- C Spire
- Charter
- Consumer Cellular
- Cricket
- Metro by T-Mobile
- Mint Mobile
- Sprint (T-Mobile)
- Straight Talk
- T-Mobile
- Ting
- TracFone
- US Cellular
- Verizon
- Xfinity Mobile
