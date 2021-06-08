What is Apple iCloud+?

What is iCloud Plus? Does iCloud+ cost more than iCloud?
Apple added new features to its iCloud subscription service and updated the name to iCloud+. There is no change in pricing compared to existing plans.
In addition to the current features of iCloud, iCloud+ adds increased privacy and security options while browsing online. Users can also use Hide My Email in more places, besides just Sign in with Apple.iCloud+ also provides Secure Video, which allows the connection of more cameras and does not count stored video footage towards iCloud storage limits.
