Does the iPhone 13 Pro come with a charger?

The iPhone 13 Pro does not come with a power adapter or EarPods. This also includes the basic model and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All iPhone models now only ship with a USB‑C to Lightning Cable. Apple a few years back stopped including accessories like a charging brick to "reach the company's environmental goals." The website now encourages customers to re‑use your their older accessories with the iPhone 13 models.

You can purchase a power adaptoer through apple.com for $19. Apple also sells a variety of wireless chargers through its online store or at Apple retail locations.