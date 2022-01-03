Why is Apple Cash not an availble payment method on my Apple Card?

The Apple Card offers a lot of benefits, such as building credit if you have none and earning cash back with every purchase. Every time you pay with your Apple Card you earn "Daily Cash". This is automatically deposited into your Apple Cash account which can be used anytime like cash. Apple Cash is a simple way to make purchases using your iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. Your Apple Cash balance is located in your Wallet app. You can add money to your balance by using the debit or prepaid card attached to your Apple ID.

Your Apple Cash balance can also be used to make payments to your Apple Card balance. Here's how:

First verify your identity with Apple Cash. Open your Wallet app and tap your Apple Cash card. Tap the 3 dots in the upper right hand corner. Tap Verify Identity. Follow the steps to verify your identity.

You'll be asked to provide:

Your full name

Your social security number

Your date of birth

Your home address

Answers to questions regarding your personal history

An image of your valid Driver License or state ID card

You'll need a full home address. People it a PO Box need to contact Apple.

Once your Apple Cash is verified it should appear as a payment option on your Apple Card. Select your Apple Card in your Wallet app, tap the make a payment option, select your payment amount on the payment wheel then tap Pay Now. You should see an Apple Cash tab along with your connected bank account. Select your payment method then verify your payment.