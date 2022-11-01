What is Freeform?

Apple's Freeform is a flexible canvas app designed for collaboration. The virtual whiteboard supports almost any file format, and provides integrated features with FaceTime, Messages, and iCloud.

According to Apple, Freeform can be used to "sketch out a project, design a mood board, or start a brainstorming session." The app launched across Apple platforms starting with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1 (Ventura).

Freeform supports up to 100 collaborators on the same board, which can be edited by groups in real time.