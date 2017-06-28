Apple closes signing window for iOS 10.3.1

Apple has stopped signing iOS version 10.3.1 right on schedule. Now that approximately one month has passed since the release of iOS 10.3.2, device owners will not be able to install or downgrade to the previous version. The news comes after Apple seeded the fourth iOS 10.3.3 beta to developers last week.

According to the official release notes, both iOS 10.3.1 and 10.3.2 contain bug fixes and security improvements. In fact, iOS 10.3 was the last release to include significant changes. iOS 10.3 introduced the Apple File System (APFS) to iOS devices, increasing storage space and optimizing efficiency. Several other additions include Find my AirPods, centralized Apple ID and iCloud management in Settings, and CarPlay enhancements.

Apple is now offering iOS 11 beta to the public through its Apple Beta Software Program. Note that anyone running the iOS 11 public beta who is interested in downgrading to iOS 10 will automatically receive the iOS 10.3.3 beta. 10.3.3 is expected to be the last iOS 10 release before Apple launches a stable version of iOS 11 alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone Edition this fall.

iOS 11 adds a variety of new features and a completely redesigned App Store. One of the highlights is a customizable Control Center. Siri gains translation and the ability to respond to typed queries. Apple Pay users can send money with iMessage, and the Camera app gains new capabilities. These are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to iOS 11, which will also usher in a new wave of augmented reality apps thanks to Apple ARKit.

Look for iOS 10.3.3 in the coming weeks, as Apple continues to release public beta versions of iOS 11.