When is the Apple Arcade release date?

Apple Arcade is coming in fall 2019. When can I play Apple Arcade? What is the Apple Arcade launch date?
Apple Arcade launches in 150 countries on September 19, 2019.
Over 100 launch titles will be available with an Apple Arcade subscription. Apple offers Apple Arcade to the entire family for a monthly subscription cost of $4.99. Hundreds of games will be added to the library in coming months.Games can be played offline on compatible Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.
