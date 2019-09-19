How much is Apple Arcade?

Pricing for Apple's subscription service Apple Arcade is $4.99 per month, with a one-month free trial.

The service will be available on September 19, 2019 and allow members to access over 100 games with no IAPs or advertisements. Apple did release a list of games that will be available at launch. All Apple Arcade Games will be available across all iOS platforms and Mac. Users will also be able to play offline and up to six family members will be able to access one account.