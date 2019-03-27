Apple announces first games for Apple Arcade

Apple on Monday announced three new subscription services, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple TV+. Apple Arcade will allow iOS users to access over 100 premium games for a monthly subscription fee. The service will also routinely add new games which can be played across all devices including the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Games will not include any ads or in-app purchases.

While Apple may be a little late to the movie streaming service, the App Store is visited by half a billion people each week. Games is also the most popular category on the App Store with free to play games being the most popular. Apple explained that paid games don't do as well because they are not as easy to find, but hopes to change that with Apple Arcade.

Apple never became the "console killer" many had predicted that it would, and the Apple TV gaming section never took off like its iOS counterpart. It will remain to be seen if mobile users enjoy games enough to pay for access to so many titles, or if they will just continue to download free to play games with IAPs.

On Wednesday Apple released a full list of available Apple Arcade titles. Pricing for the service is unknown at this time. Apple Arcade will be available for all iOS devices and Apple TV in the fall.

Confirmed Apple Arcade Titles: