How do I disable Picture in Picture mode on my iPhone?

Picture in Picture mode allows you to swipe up/over on a full screen video to minimize it into a smaller window on your Home screen. This allows you to continue watching a video while accessing the apps or widgets located on your iPhone.

Start PiP Automatically

As with all new iOS features, Picture in Picture will be useful to some iPhone owners and a nuisance to others. Those who do not enjoy the feature can navigate to Settings > General > Picture in Picture. Here you will find one option, a Start PiP Automatically slider. Tap this slider to disable the swipe up/over option to minimize full screen videos. You can still invoke Picture in Picture by hitting the PiP button on a full screen video.

Picture in Picture

