What are player Holomojis?

Verizon Wireless offers a variety of 5G ultra wideband services to NFL fans with compatible devices. When the iPhone 12 was revealed by Apple, Verizon emphasized its unique 5G-based services at NFL stadiums for Verizon subscribers.

One of these features uses augmented reality (AR) video to make NFL players appear on the iPhone camera. These player "Holomojis" appear as 3D holograms and can be used to create celebration videos including fans and players.

Content made using the service can be shared via messaging or on social media.