What NFL stadiums have 5G?

Where can I use Verizon 5G SuperStadium? How many NFL stadiums have Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband?
The number of NFL stadiums equipped with Verizon 5G ultra wideband continues to grow. Fans at the stadiums listed below can enjoy 5G services such as SuperStadium on compatible devices, including the iPhone 12 and later.
SuperStadium offers multiple live camera views direct from the field in most seating areas. Here is the list of NFL stadiums currently offering 5G connectivity:
- Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers)
- Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)
- CenturyLink Field (Seattle Seahawks)
- Ford Field (Detroit Lions)
- Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins)
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts)
- MetLife Stadium (New York Giants and New York Jets)
- M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)
- NRG Stadium (Houston Texans)
- Soldier Field (Chicago Bears)
- U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)
tags:
Comments
Add new comment