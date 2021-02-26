How do I cancel my my Uber Eats Pass?

It seems like every delivery service now has a premium service with tempting benefits for those who like to eat out while staying home. Uber's Eats Pass offers zero delivery fees and 15% off all orders over $15, but do the benefits merit paying $10 a month? It all depends on how much food you order and how you break it down since a subscription doesn't cover tips, taxes and service fees. You can give the Eats Pass a free test run for 30-days to decide for yourself.

Here's how to cancel your Eats Pass subscritpion if you decide you no longer want to participate:

Open the Uber Eats app on your device. Tap your profile icon in the bottom menu bar. Tap Eats Pass. Scroll down and tap the Auto-Renew toggle. Tap Turn Off on the pop-up to confirm your cancellation.

You will still have access to your Uber Eats benefits until the end of the current billing period. You must cancel 24 hours prior to your next scheduled payment to avoid being billed.