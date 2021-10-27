What is my Apple ID?

Looking for your Apple ID? Everything you do with Apple is tied to the Apple ID, which doubles as your iCloud account.

To see the Apple ID currently in use on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Launch Settings Tap your name (Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases) The email address under your name is your Apple ID

If you're not sure whether an email address is tied to Apple ID, check this page to find out. Otherwise you can manage your Apple ID on Apple's support page.