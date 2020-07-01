Apple offers 10% bonus on Apple ID funds

For a limited time, Apple is offering a 10 percent bonus for adding funds to an Apple ID. When funds are added to your balance, this money can be used across Apple's online stores and services. For example, subscriptions to Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, or Apple Music can be paid from an Apple ID balance. Also included are purchases from the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books, and more.

The latest deal from Apple delivers on added funds up to $200, which means the maximum bonus comes in at $20. The promotion runs until July 10, 2020. As little as $10 can be added to your Apple ID, with a bonus $1 also going to your balance.

Apple is offering one bonus per customer. To add funds to your Apple ID with a 10% bonus, follow the steps below: