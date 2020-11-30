Get 5 months of free Apple Music with Shazam

Shazam is offering a promotion for 5 months of free Apple Music from now until January 17, 2021. Apple acquired Shazam in 2018 and has integrated the song identification service into the iOS Control Center and into the Siri voice assistant. The Shazam app still offers more functionality, such as saving music to iCloud and playing identified songs on linked streaming music services.

To take advantage of the 5 month free trial subscription of Apple Music, you must use the Shazam app on your device. Once the free trial of Apple Music begins, the automatic renewal can be cancelled at any time without cutting the trial period short.

First, install the app Shazam: Music Discovery free from the App Store on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Then follow these steps to get 5 months of Apple Music free:

New Shazam users

Launch the Shazam app Tap to identify a song that's playing near your iPhone When the song is identified, choose to play the song in Apple Music An offer for up to 5 months free appears

If you have used Shazam before or there's no music playing around you at the moment, try finding the Apple Music banner in the Shazam app Settings:

Already use Shazam?

Launch the Shazam app Swipe up from the bottom to see My Music Tap the gear icon (Settings) Choose the Apple Music TRY NOW button Get up to 5 months free

Apple Music is Apple's streaming music service with over 70 million songs and exclusive live radio stations. The service normally costs $9.99 per month or $14.99 for a family subscription.