What is Apple Music radio?

Apple Music Radio

Apple has renamed the radio station Beats 1 to Apple Music 1. Along with this change, Apple has added two additional stations:

  • Apple Music Hits
  • Apple Music Country

The three radio stations are known as Apple Music radio, and can be listened to from the Radio tab in the Apple Music app or on the web at music.apple.com.

Listening to Apple Music radio requires an Apple Music subscription. Click here to see monthly subscription costs for Apple Music.

