Deal: Get a free pair of Beats Flex with Apple Music

For a limited time, students can get a special promotion from Apple when subscribing to Apple Music. The company is offering a free set of Beats Flex headphones (a $70 value) for new Apple Music subscribers in the US or UK. While the promotion has been running since the last week of June, Apple has not announced an end date.

For any university students interested in starting an Apple Music subscription, this promotion is a great opportunity to enjoy Apple Music along with a free pair of Beats Flex headphones. The Apple Music Student Plan costs $5.99 per month, which is discounted for up to 48 months from the normal price of $9.99.

What are Beats Flex?

Beats Flex come with various ear bud tips for a custom fit, and are connected with a single, durable wire. Battery life is up to 12 hours of playback. Thanks to the on-board W1 audio chip, the Beats Flex quickly pair to any device signed into iCloud, and they are compatible with Find My services.

How do I get my free Beats Flex?

Charging for 10 minutes delivers up to 1.5 hours of playback on the Beats Flex. The earphones deliver premium sound thanks to a dual-chamber acoustic design and proprietary layered driver. Apple described the earphones as incorporating an optimized driver angle, which pushes clear, crisp sound. Beats Flex are also known for their rich and precise bass response.

You must follow the prompts when signing up to verify your student status via UNiDAYS. While most subscribers get a free trial period of one month, you will not receive the free Beats Flex headphones until after your first monthly payment. Within 30 days of becoming eligible for the promotion by paying for your monthly student subscription, Apple will deliver an email with instructions for redeeming the Beats Flex earphones.

Available colors will be offered, however if colors are not in stock Apple reserves the right to send another color. Subscribers have 90 days to redeem their free set of Beats Flex. Last but not least, earphones can only be shipped to the subscriber's address in the US or UK. If your subscription is cancelled during the free trial or during the eligibility period for the promotion, Apple will not send a pair of Beats Flex earphones your way.