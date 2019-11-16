How to connect AirPods to any headphone jack

Wireless Bluetooth headphones are great for untethered listening. But many devices have traditional headphone connectors, rendering AirPods, Beats, and other wireless options useless. Apple officially ditched the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 and later, making the Lightning to 3.5mm adapter the missing link for wired headphones. Twelve South now makes a similar adapter to connect the latest wireless headphones such as AirPods directly to a 3.5mm headphone port.

The Twelve South AirFly Duo plugs into any audio jack and connects up to two pairs of AirPods, Beats wireless headphones, or other Bluetooth earphones. AirPods owners can listen to music on various gym equipment, in-flight entertainment consoles, non-Apple tablets, and more. All with the ability to share audio from one device with two different sets of Bluetooth headphones.

Any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack can be used with the AirFly Duo, including gaming systems like PSP and the Nintendo Switch. Users of the Duo can connect Bluetooth headphones to any portable or component audio system, and even share audio from a TV show with two pairs of AirPods or Beats headphones.

Twelve South AirFly Duo offers over 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and can be used while charging. With the low-latency AptX codec on board and Bluetooth 5.0, the AirFly features the latest in performance and reliability. The wireless to 3.5mm audio adapter includes a soft travel pouch, charging cable, quick start guide, and manual. Twelve South promises a 33-foot range, ensuring plenty of flexibility with the wireless signal.