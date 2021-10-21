How to set up Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro

Conversation Boost offers AirPods Pro owners a new way to increase the volume of people speaking close by. The feature was mentioned at WWDC this summer, and is now available with the latest AirPods Pro firmware. Conversation Boost operates as a custom transparency mode, focusing on sound from a person talking in front of you. This can help boost the conversation in a noisy room, or for those who have trouble hearing.

Conversation Boost can be configured on an iPhone running iOS 15 or later. Currently, AirPods Pro are the only model that support this feature. A similar feature known as Live Listen can be accessed on other AirPods models.

Setting up Control Center with the Hearing control provides quick access to toggle Conversation Boost on or off. Follow these steps to add Hearing to the Control Center, then enable Conversation Boost on your AirPods Pro:

Add Hearing to Control Center

From the iPhone navigate to Settings -> Control Center Swipe down to Hearing and tap the green add button (+)

Enable Conversation Boost

Navigate to Settings -> Accessibility Tap Audio/Visual Toggle Headphone Accommodations -> ON (green switch)

Toggle Conversation Boost on/off