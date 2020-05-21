How to fix crackling or static noise on AirPods Pro

Submitted by Frank Macey on
Some AirPods Pro owners have had issues with crackling, static, or noise cancellation while listening to their earphones. Firmware version 2B588, which was rolled out in November seems to be the culprit behind some of these problems. Apple has since released updates for the AirPods Pro, with the latest firmware version 2D15. It's easy to check what firmware is installed on your AirPods.
- Update the AirPods pro firmware
- Clean the mesh on top of the AirPods Pro If the upper mesh gets dirty, Active Noise Cancellation can be affected. Background noise might sound louder, as noise cancellation won't work as well. Not only this, but bass sounds will be reduced. Click here for AirPods cleaning instructions and tips.
- Make sure there are no sources of wireless interference in the area, and that your AirPods Pro are not blocked from your iPhone by a wall or other obstruction
- Listen to sound from a different app, to see if the app is responsible for static
- Disconnect and reconnect the AirPods to your device by placing them in the charging case
- Update the firmware on your paired device
- Reboot your iOS device or force restart
- Set up the AirPods Pro by re-pairing them to your device
- If all else fails, contact Apple Support
The first thing to do if your AirPods Pro are not cancelling noise like they used to, or if the AirPods are making strange popping, crackling, or static noises is to update the firmware. Unfortunately, this cannot be done manually.
Click here for more information about setting up AirPods Pro to grab the latest updates. AirPods are updated automatically by Apple, but iOS will push an available update when the conditions are right.
The latest software should be installed on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Click here for more on updating iOS or iPadOS to the latest version.
Newest iPhone FAQs
Navigate to Settings -> Bluetooth -> AirPods Pro -> blue (i) icon -> Forget This Device. Confirm then re-pair the AirPods Pro by setting them up again.