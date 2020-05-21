How to fix crackling or static noise on AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

Some AirPods Pro owners have had issues with crackling, static, or noise cancellation while listening to their earphones. Firmware version 2B588, which was rolled out in November seems to be the culprit behind some of these problems. Apple has since released updates for the AirPods Pro, with the latest firmware version 2D15. It's easy to check what firmware is installed on your AirPods.

