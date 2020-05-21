How to fix crackling or static noise on AirPods Pro

Some AirPods Pro owners have had issues with crackling, static, or noise cancellation while listening to their earphones. Firmware version 2B588, which was rolled out in November seems to be the culprit behind some of these problems. Apple has since released updates for the AirPods Pro, with the latest firmware version 2D15. It's easy to check what firmware is installed on your AirPods.

Update the AirPods pro firmware

The first thing to do if your AirPods Pro are not cancelling noise like they used to, or if the AirPods are making strange popping, crackling, or static noises is to update the firmware. Unfortunately, this cannot be done manually.

Click here for more information about setting up AirPods Pro to grab the latest updates. AirPods are updated automatically by Apple, but iOS will push an available update when the conditions are right.

Clean the mesh on top of the AirPods Pro

Make sure there are no sources of wireless interference in the area, and that your AirPods Pro are not blocked from your iPhone by a wall or other obstruction

Listen to sound from a different app, to see if the app is responsible for static

Disconnect and reconnect the AirPods to your device by placing them in the charging case

Update the firmware on your paired device

The latest software should be installed on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Click here for more on updating iOS or iPadOS to the latest version.

Reboot your iOS device or force restart

Set up the AirPods Pro by re-pairing them to your device

Navigate to Settings -> Bluetooth -> AirPods Pro -> blue (i) icon -> Forget This Device. Confirm then re-pair the AirPods Pro by setting them up again.

If all else fails, contact Apple Support