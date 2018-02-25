How to fix AirPods with iOS 11.2.6

As sometimes happens with software updates, some users are experiencing glitches on updated devices. In rare cases, AirPods aren't getting along perfectly with iOS 11.2.6. Rest assured that intermittent connection issues and other problems caused by the iOS update can easily be fixed. If your AirPods aren't playing in stereo, or touch controls have stopped working after iOS 11.2.6 try this fix.

To reset the connection with iOS 11.2.6 and the AirPods, they must be unpaired with the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch and reconnected. Follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings -> Bluetooth -> AirPods Tap Forget This Device Confirm by selecting Forget Device to remove AirPods from your iCloud account. Now connect the AirPods to your iPhone. Click here for instructions on how to pair AirPods to your iOS device.

Once complete, the AirPods should return to normal operation.